Fake Heiress Anna Delvey-Sorokin Released From Prison

UPDATE: Anna Delvey-Sorokin is out of prison after serving almost four years behind bars. According to Department of Corrections records, she was released on parole from New York's Albion Correctional Facility on Feb. 11.

In May 2019, Anna was sentenced to four to 12 years in prison. However, the sentence included time she spent in jail prior to the trial.

_____

UPDATE: A judge sentenced Anna Delvey-Sorokin today to 4-12 years in prison. Additionally, she was fined $24,000 and owes $198,956.19 in restitution.

"As proven at trial, Anna Sorokin committed real white-collar felonies over the course of her lengthy masquerade," said D.A. Cyrus Vance. "I thank the jury for its service in this complex trial, as well as my Office's prosecutors and investigators for their meticulous investigation and resolve to ensure that Sorokin faces real justice for her many thefts and lies."

______

A jury found fake German heiress Anna Delvey-Sorokin guilty of fraud on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, the jury deliberated over the numerous charges and evidence presented during the monthlong trial for quite some time before eventually voting to convict the SoHo grifter on charges of attempted grand larceny in the first degree, grand larceny in the second degree, grand larceny in the third degree and theft of services. Anna faces up to 15 years in prison for the second-degree grand larceny charge.

Anna also faces deportation to Germany because she overstayed her visa.

While the conviction brings an end to this chapter in Delvey's life, it is not the last people will hear of the woman who hired a stylist for her trial. Acclaimed writer and Grey's Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes is bringing to life the true story of how Anna Delvey found herself facing a future behind bars.