Kristin Cavallari and Jeff Dye Prove They’re Still Going Strong Ahead of Valentine’s Day

It appears Kristin Cavallari has locked down her Valentine.
The E! reality star met up with comedian Jeff Dye in Studio City, Calif., for a casual coffee date and shopping trip ahead of the romantic holiday weekend.
The pair were spotted together on Thursday, Feb. 11, as Kristin donned a white shirt, dark pants and navy cardigan while carrying her leopard print face mask. He wore a red tee with distressed jeans during their meetup.
A source tells E! New that although the stars continue to spend more time together, she still considers herself single. "She is single but they are still hanging out. It's not exclusive. It's fun," the source said.
Earlier this month, Kristin shocked fans when she wrote a mysterious Valentine's Day message to "J" on Instagram. Social media users speculated she was referring to her ex Jay Cutler, even though the couple of 10 years announced their divorce in April.
Jeff himself shut down rumors of the reconciliation when he wrote her back a message using the same Valentine's template, addressing his note to "K," and basically professing his love.
In her note, Kristin asked for tequila, some beach time and the $94 Secret Rose Candle from her brand Uncommon James for her Valentine's Day gifts. Jeff, on the other hand, humbly wrote, "I want drinks, dancing and you" and signed it, "XOXO, Jeffy."
It seems obvious who she's asking to "Be Mine" this V-Day.
Kristin, 34, and Jay, 37, previously turned heads when they reunited on Instagram in January with the cryptical caption, "10 years. Can't break that."
It definitely looked like they were hinting they were back together, but a source told E! News nothing had changed between the co-parents. The insider explained, "They are friends and they are single. They will always have each other's back."
There's plenty more evidence that she remains good friends with Jay, the father of her three children, Camden, 8, Jaxon, 6 and Saylor, 5.
In fact, Jay showed the Very Cavallari star some love on Super Bowl Sunday by revealing he was making her recipe for "Sunday Wings Two Ways." The former NFL bigwig shared a pic of his game day table, featuring her cookbook True Comfort: More Than 100 Cozy Recipes Free of Gluten and Refined Sugar like the supportive ex-husband he is.
To see what else Kristin is up to, read more about her return to The Hills here.