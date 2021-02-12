Britney SpearsShailene WoodleyKardashiansTV-GuideGalerienVideos

The Best Deals From Nordstrom's Presidents' Day Sale 2021

Score deals on Free People, Madewell, Tory Burch and more.

von Katherine Riley, Carolin Lehmann Feb 12, 2021
E-Comm: Nordstrom Presidents' Day DealsE! Illustration

Happy Presidents' Day Weekend, friends! Whether you're celebrating Valentine's Day or not, here's a whole other event to get excited about: The 2021 Nordstrom Presidents' Day Sale.

We're talking deals on Free People, Madewell, Tory Burch…you name it. So head on over to Nordstrom to scope out the deals. Below are the picks we're adding to our carts as we speak.

The Best Presidents' Day 2021 Sales, From A to Z

Free People Sweetheart Mock Neck Sweater

You'll get so much wear out of this classic, cozy sweater that comes in a bunch of colors. We love its mock neck. 

$78
$50
Nordstrom

Ugg Fluffette Slipper

You can't go wrong with these fluffy slippers. Pick from several colors.

$90
$70
Nordstrom

Madewell Bar Chain Hoop Earrings

These dainty bar chain earrings are the perfect match for a ponytail. 

$22
$13
Nordstrom

Topshop Pom Beanie

It doesn't get cuter than this beanie that comes in four colors.

$26
$17
Nordstrom

Sam Edelman Codie Square Toe Bootie

You'll get so much wear out of these classic, black booties with a square toe.

$150
$60
Nordstrom

Good American Good Waist Crop Raw Edge Skinny Jeans

Meet your new go-to jeans with a gap-proof waistband. They have a cropped length.

$159
$95
Nordstrom

Tory Burch McGraw Leather Camera Bag

We love the hue of this petite bag with a tassel accent. 

$298
$179
Nordstrom

Gorjana Frankie Toggle Chain Necklace

This on-trend chainlink necklace has a toggle closure and is a whopping 50% off.

$70
$35
Nordstrom

Up next, the best deals from Anthropologie's Presidents' Day sale 2021.

