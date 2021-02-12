The Best Deals From Nordstrom's Presidents' Day Sale 2021

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we hope you do too, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Happy Presidents' Day Weekend, friends! Whether you're celebrating Valentine's Day or not, here's a whole other event to get excited about: The 2021 Nordstrom Presidents' Day Sale.
We're talking deals on Free People, Madewell, Tory Burch…you name it. So head on over to Nordstrom to scope out the deals. Below are the picks we're adding to our carts as we speak.
Free People Sweetheart Mock Neck Sweater
You'll get so much wear out of this classic, cozy sweater that comes in a bunch of colors. We love its mock neck.
Ugg Fluffette Slipper
You can't go wrong with these fluffy slippers. Pick from several colors.
Madewell Bar Chain Hoop Earrings
These dainty bar chain earrings are the perfect match for a ponytail.
Topshop Pom Beanie
It doesn't get cuter than this beanie that comes in four colors.
Sam Edelman Codie Square Toe Bootie
You'll get so much wear out of these classic, black booties with a square toe.
Good American Good Waist Crop Raw Edge Skinny Jeans
Meet your new go-to jeans with a gap-proof waistband. They have a cropped length.
Tory Burch McGraw Leather Camera Bag
We love the hue of this petite bag with a tassel accent.
Gorjana Frankie Toggle Chain Necklace
This on-trend chainlink necklace has a toggle closure and is a whopping 50% off.