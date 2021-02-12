The Best Presidents' Day 2021 Sales, From A to Z

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we hope you do too, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Happy Presidents' Day long weekend, everyone! It's time to take a breather before we get into the swing of spring, but it's also time to shop.
This is the final hurrah for winter sale season, with brands offering big markdowns on their end-of-season stock (and in some cases, incentive to buy from their spring offerings, too!). Not only is it a great time to shop for winter fashion, but there are also some incredible home deals on everything from mattresses to décor.
We found all the best deals in fashion, beauty and home happening over the long weekend. Shop them below!
Home
Amazon
SHOP NOW: Shop our best smart home sale finds and more.
Avocado Mattress
SHOP NOW: Save $100 off green and vegan hybrid mattresses using the code GREEN100, $200 off latex and luxury organic crib mattresses using the code FLAG200 and get two pillows free with a green or vegan mattress purchase using the code 2FREEPILLOWS.
Bear Mattress
SHOP NOW: Save 20% off site-wide using the code PD20, plus score two cloud pillows and a mattress protector free with every mattress purchase (a $250 value).
Bed, Bath & Beyond
SHOP NOW: Save up to 20% off on kitchen, bedding, bath and more.
Brooklinen
SHOP NOW: Save 15% off site-wide (through 2/17).
Burrow
SHOP NOW: Save 10% off up to $1,799, $200 off $1,800+, $250 off $2,200+, $300 off $2,600+, $400 off $3,000+ or $500 off $4,000+ using the code POTUS.
Casper
SHOP NOW: Save 15% off mattresses and 10% off everything else.
Country Living Welcome Home Collection
SHOP NOW: Save 20% off store-wide on this mattress collection.
Crane & Canopy
SHOP NOW: Enjoy up to 70% off bedding, sheets, rugs and décor at Crane & Canopy's Mega Sale from 2/12 through 2/15.
eBay
SHOP NOW: Get an extra 20% off certified refurbished using the code PREZDAY20.
Lumens
SHOP NOW: Save up to 50% on lighting, furniture, fans and more. Use the code STRING for a free gift, plus score free shipping.
Mattress Firm
SHOP NOW: Save up to 50% off mattresses from top-rated brands. Get a queen mattress starting at $299.99.
Overstock
SHOP NOW: Shop the President's Day Blowout with free shipping on every order and discounts of up to 70% off. There's patio furniture starting at $99, rugs starting at $49 and home décor starting at $24.
Purple
SHOP NOW: Score $350 off mattresses and sleep bundles.
Tempur-Pedic
SHOP NOW: Save up to $500 on premium adjustable mattress sets.
Walmart
SHOP NOW: Check out our favorite sale finds.
Wayfair
SHOP NOW: Save up to 70% off at the Presidents' Day Sale.
YLighting
SHOP NOW: Save up to 50% during the Presidents' Day Sale, plus score free shipping. Enter the code BONUS for a free gift (from 2/10 through 2/16).
Fashion
Anthropologie
SHOP NOW: Score an extra 50% off all sale items.
Bloomingdale's
SHOP NOW: Save 60 to 70% when you take an extra 50% off items labeled extra 50% off clearance. Plus, save 30 to 50% on a large selection of wear-now styles. Or, Loyallists get a $50 reward for every $200 you spend.
Gorjana
SHOP NOW: Get a free jewelry case with purchases $150 or more through 2/15.
Levi's
SHOP NOW: Get 30% off site-wide and score an extra 40% off sale.
Lululemon
SHOP NOW: Shop our favorite sale finds.
New Balance
SHOP NOW: Score 10% off site-wide, plus free shipping using the code FEB10 (from 2/15 through 2/19).
Under Armour
SHOP NOW: Save up to 50% off on go-to gear (through 2/15).
Beauty
ColourPop
SHOP NOW: Save 25% off site-wide, plus score up to 75% off on select items.
Kora Organics
SHOP NOW: Take 15% off sitewide with code LOVE15 (through 2/15).
Sephora
SHOP NOW: Get up to 50% off must-have beauty now until 2/15.
SkinStore
SHOP NOW: Save up to 50% off site-wide plus up to an extra 10% off.
Spongelle
SHOP NOW: Grab a free Cherry Tonka Multi Use buffer ($20 value) with any purchase of $20 or more using the code CHERRYONTOP.
The Honest Company
SHOP NOW: Score 20% off almost everything with the code TREATYOURSELF (through 2/16).