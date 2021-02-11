Courteney Cox Reveals Her Adorable Nickname for Birthday Girl Jennifer Aniston

Fans may know Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, but her Friends co-star and best friend Courteney Cox has a different name for the actress.
On Feb. 11, Courteney shared two photos of her and Jennifer in honor of the The Morning Show star's 52nd birthday. Courteney wrote in the caption of the Instagram post, "Happy Birthday Jenny Louise! We've known each other so long I don't even remember why I call you that. I love you!"
Jennifer's middle name is not Louise—it's Joanna—so the origin of this particular nickname is a mystery to fans as well. However, followers loved getting this sneak peek into the Friends co-stars sweet friendship, which goes all the way back to the '90s.
Wrote one fan, "FRIENDSHIP GOALS! my two favorite women in the entire world
Another added, "so crazy how long the two of you have been friends."
A third wrote, "THE MOMENT WEVE ALL BEEN WAITING FOR."
This isn't the only time we've seen Courteney and Jennifer's friendship on Instagram. In July 2020, the Scream star shared a photo of her and Jennifer hanging out on the couch along with Courteney's two adorable dogs.
In February of last year, Courteney celebrated her pal's birthday in a hilarious way: by stealing her look.
"No matter how hard you might try... there's only one Jennifer Aniston," she captioned an Instagram post, which showed her and Jennifer rocking nearly identical styles. "Happy birthday my dear friend @jenniferaniston! I love you!"
The Cougar Town alum wasn't the only person to throw Jennifer love this year on her birthday, however. Jennifer's ex-husband Justin Theroux posted a photo of Jennifer for her birthday, along with the caption, "Happy birthday! [Heart] you B!"
Guess "B" is just one more nickname fans will have to decode!