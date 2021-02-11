Very Cavallari's Shannon Ford Reveals Where She Stands With Kristin Cavallari After Falling Out

Shannon Ford is revealing where she really stands with Kristin Cavallari. The 27-year-old podcast host spilled the tea during the Feb. 11 episode of Click Bait With Bachelor Nation.
As fans may recall Kristin fired Shannon from Uncommon James during the season two premiere of Very Cavallari. The former social media director claimed she and Kristin "had some personal beef" that "extended past" her firing and said "it got kind of personal."
Fans didn't see Shannon after that episode, and it looks like Kristin hasn't either. When asked if the two were friends at all, Shannon replied, "Certainly not."
"I haven't spoken to her since the day I walked out of the office," she said. "She did message me, like, once and asked for some password. And I was like, 'No, I'm out of office at the time. Sorry.'"
While Shannon hasn't seen Kristin, she has seen the Laguna Beach alum's ex Jay Cutler. Back in November, the former football player posted a video of the duo clinking wine glasses and having lunch with their pal Mark "Chuy" Block in Charleston, South Carolina. While the clip definitely raised eyebrows, Shannon made it clear it was just a coincidental meet up, telling Dear Media's Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast Jay likely posted the footage because "he knew it'd be funny."
The get-together came almost six months after Kristin announced the end of Very Cavallari and about seven months after Kristin and Jay announced their divorce.
During her interview on Click Bait, Shannon was asked if she was surprised by the split. The influencer simply said Nashville, where they're all based, is a "small town" and that "everyone kind of knew it was coming."
"I wasn't shocked when I saw, like, the headlines," she continued. "I mean, I didn't really think that they were a bad couple at all together. I thought they seemed happy. But as far as the headlines, I think everyone in our town had kind of known it was coming for a few months."
Still, she said she was sad to hear the news because the exes share three kids: Camden Jack Cutler, 8, Jaxon Wyatt Cutler, 6, and Saylor James Cutler, 5.
"I don't ever want to see anyone get divorced that are just, like, people that drifted apart," Shannon added. "That's sad."
Kristin and Jay were married for seven years and were together for about a decade. During a September interview with People, the 34-year-old reality star called the divorce the "hardest decision" she's ever made.
"Every relationship has their stuff," Kristin said. "I met Jay when I was 23. I was a baby. Jay and I had so much love for each other, but we grew up. When you work at something for so many years and nothing's changing, I think you have to just make a decision. We all want to be happy."
And while they've dealt with everything from filing claims to custody arrangements, they two seem to have settled into co-parenting. "I still care so much about him and talk to him almost every day," Kristin told the magazine. "We have three kids together. He's going to be in my life forever."
The two have proven this to be true with their recent Instagram reunions and social media shout-outs. In fact, a source told E! News the exes are friends and that "they will always have each other's back."
Meanwhile, Kristin has been sparking romance rumors with Jeff Dye. And while a separate source said Kristin considers herself single, the insider noted they are still hanging out.