Tia Mowry Reflects on the "Pivotal Moment" of Straightening Her Hair for Sister, Sister

Tia Mowry is weighing on the hair conversation.

In a personal essay for Elle, The Game star spoke openly about how her and her twin sister Tamera Mowry's natural hair on their hit ‘90s show Sister, Sister became reflective of acceptable beauty standards of the time.

"When we were younger, it was wonderful being able to wear our natural hair. People were always like, ‘Oh, you're so cute. We love your curls,'" the 42-year-old recalled. "But as we went into adulthood—you could see that when we became teenagers in the show, we ended up straightening our hair. It was such a pivotal moment in the series because it was also a reflection of what was being pushed as ‘beautiful' in society."

She continued, "When I straightened my hair, it damaged my hair and it damaged my natural curls. Again, there were those insecurities. In this business, if I had my hair curly, I was told, ‘Can you pull that back?' On auditions, I was told, ‘It's distracting.'"

During that time in their career, Tia recalled herself and Tamera not getting booked for a magazine cover because their publicist at the time told them the outlet "would not sell" with them on the cover.