Alice + Olivia's Stacey Bendet Proves You Don't Have to Sacrifice Style for Comfort

There's a good chance you have twice as many loungewear and activewear pieces in your closet since the pandemic began. Over the past year, fashion trends have reflected the notion that everyone wants to feel comfortable and cute while spending more time at home. Alice + Olivia founder and CEO Stacey Bendet also realized the need for apparel that accommodated the times we are in. But in true Alice + Olivia fashion, the clothing and accessories had to be bold and empowering.

"As a brand, as a designer, you have to be aware, over last year and even into this year that there is not the same need for clothing and fashion as there was before," Stacey explained to E! News. "The majority of things that your customers shop for from you might not be a priority, so, we had to do a lot of pivoting. We did the leggings, we did the casual sweats, but I also believe that women, no matter what, still want to look cute. I'm a big believer in the fact that fashion is meant to uplift. It's meant to allow you to express yourself to the world, whether that's out at a party or on a Zoom."