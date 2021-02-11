Britney SpearsShailene WoodleyKardashiansTV-GuideGalerienVideos

Drew Barrymore's Sex Confession Will Make You Blush

During a special segment on The Drew Barrymore Show, Drew Barrymore answered personal questions, including one about her sex life. Keep scrolling for her answers!

von Mona Thomas Feb 11, 2021 19:33Tags
Drew BarrymorePromis
Weitere: Drew Barrymore Showcases 25-Pound Weight Loss

Drew Barrymore is getting real personal about her sex life.

During a special question-and-answer segment on the Feb. 10 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the Charlie's Angel alum shared some spicy tidbits about her bedroom activities.

While promoting her new partnership with Garnier Whole Blends, the daytime talk show host got her hair washed as she answered gradually tougher questions from comedian Ross Matthews.

He began with questions that spurred lighter confessions from Barrymore, such as eating food off the floor, using her name to get restaurant reservations (though she "gets someone else to do it" to avoid embarrassment) and crying on queue "to get out of something."

"More when I was younger," she clarified. "Now I just can't help crying and my daughter's like, ‘Ugh, mom!' But when I was younger, sure."

After finding out Drew has gone skinny dipping before, Ross asked if she ever "got it on in a car." A shocked Drew gasped and then replied behind her cupped hands, "Ross! Who hasn't?"

foto
20 Fascinating Facts About Drew Barrymore

The movie veteran, who finalized her divorce from ex-husband Will Kopelman in August 2016, has always been fairly open about her private life.

In fact, during a recent interview with Bridgerton stars Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor, Drew revealed that the wildly popular Netflix show inspired her to re-join dating sites.

"I got back on a dating app during Bridgerton," Barrymore shared. "I was like, 'I'm not dead, I'm not dead.' For me that was a big step."

Top Stories

1

Scott Disick Welcomes Adorable New Member to the Family

2

Every Time Shailene Woodley Has Reminded Us She's Alternative AF

3

Chris Harrison Defends Rachael From Social Media Accusations

Phoebe applauded the change, raving, "Yes, Drew! I love that," while Regé-Jean joked, "I didn't know that that was the most we were going to turn on, but hit it!"

Top Stories

1

Scott Disick Welcomes Adorable New Member to the Family

2

Every Time Shailene Woodley Has Reminded Us She's Alternative AF

3

Chris Harrison Defends Rachael From Social Media Accusations

4

Kristen Bell Denies She & Dax Shepard “Can’t F--king Stand Each Other"

5

Blake Shelton Says Fans Still Can't Believe He and Gwen Are Together