Lana Condor Is "in Denial" About the To All the Boys Film Franchise Ending

We aren't ready to say goodbye to Lara Jean Covey and Peter Kavinsky.
Friday, Feb. 12 marks the last chapter in the To All the Boys franchise as the third and final movie—titled To All the Boys: Always and Forever—will be released on Netflix. And it seems we aren't the only ones struggling to say goodbye to the film's protagonists.
On Thursday, Feb. 11's all-new E! News' Daily Pop, the film's stars Lana Condor and Noah Centineo sounded off on parting ways with their beloved characters.
"It's bittersweet, you know?" Noah exclusively told E!'s Erin Lim. "Like in life, all things must come to an end. I feel like of all the ways to tie something up and to end, I mean, I think this is a really beautiful way to say goodbye."
While Noah was in the acceptance phase of saying goodbye to the franchise, his co-star made it clear that she wasn't doing as well.
"It's so overwhelming," Lana added. "Let me tell you right now, I am fully in denial. I have not processed, not a single thing."
To All the Boys: Always and Forever follows Lara Jean Covey (Condor) as she embarks on her senior year of high school and prepares for life after graduation. But how does boyfriend Peter Kavinsky (Centineo) fit into that post-graduation plan?
"With the first and the second films, a lot of it was choosing between guys and choosing different relationships, which is obviously appropriate ‘cause that's the genre of the movie," Lana relayed before adding, "But something that was so important to me from the third one was like, okay, now I want her to choose herself. I want her to choose her dreams and her future and what she feels is right…as a woman."
To All the Boys: Always and Forever will be available to stream on Friday, Feb. 12 on Netflix.