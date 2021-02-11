See Simone Biles' Road to the Tokyo Olympics in First Docuseries Trailer

Weitere : Simone Biles Tackles Beauty Standards With SK-II Partnership

Simone Biles is ready to bare it all.

On Feb. 11, the trailer dropped for the 19-time World Champion's Facebook Watch docuseries Simone vs Herself and it seems viewers will be getting an up-close and personal look into the life of the four-time Olympic gold medalist.

The trailer shows Biles gearing up for the 2021 Olympic games which were postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The 30-second clip opens with the 23-year-old explaining, "Gymnasts bodies are like ticking time bomb—it's like a nightmare. How to prepare for another year."

In the docuseries, fans will get a peek behind the scenes of the beloved athlete training at home and performing at practice shows. In the preview, Biles' could be heard sharing her inner thoughts as she questioned, "Having to come back, am I going to be just as good? Can I do it again?"

In connection to the upcoming series, the superstar reflected on her career and the "ups and downs" she experiences "despite what a lot of people may think."