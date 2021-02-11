Taylor Swift's Fearless Announcement Included a Major Easter Egg

Is it an Easter egg? Baby, just say YES!
Taylor Swift teased the release date of her Fearless (Taylor's Version) album—and it might be here sooner than you think. Taking to social media on Feb. 11, the superstar revealed she's finished re-recording her 2008 record with six additional songs and it will be released "soon." On top of that, the updated version of her hit song "Love Story" is set to drop at midnight tonight.
And if that wasn't enough excitement, Swifties also spotted a major Easter Egg in the Grammy winner's note to her followers: The 31-year-old singer capitalized certain letters in her message, a move fans will remember from Swift's early album eras when she would leave codes in her lyric book. "when I think bAck on the fearless album and all that you turned into, a completely involuntary smile creeps across my face," she began. "this was the musical era in which so many inside jokes were created between us, so many hugs exchanged and hands touched, so many unbreakable bonds formed."
"so before anything else, let me just say that it was a real honor to get to be a teenager alongside you," Swift continued. "and for those of you I've come to know more recently than 2008, I am ecstatic that I'll get to exPerience a bit of that feeling with you in the very near future, now that I can fully appreciate it in its whimsical, effervescent, chaotic entirety."
As you can see, Swift capitalized letters A-P-R-I-L, spelling out the upcoming month. She also capitalized the letters N-N-T-H, which, in other words, hints at the ninth. So, what does this mean? Well, it's a possible release date for her new Fearless album, of course. As music lovers may know, new albums and songs typically get released on Fridays—and April 9 happens to land on a Friday this year.
If that really is the release date for Fearless (Taylor's Version), that means there's less than two months to go before fans can hear six bonus songs that didn't make it onto the original album.
"i've spoken a lot about why i'm remaking my first six albums, but the way i've chosen to do this will hopefully illuminate where I'm coming from," Swift, who has been in an ongoing battle for the rights to her album masters, explained on Instagram. "artists should own their own work for so many reasons, but the most screamingly obvious one is that the artist is the only one that really *knows* that body of work. for example, only I know which songs I wrote that almost made the fearless album. songs I absolutely adored, but were held back for different reasons (don't want too many breakup songs, don't want too many down tempo songs, can't fit that maNy songs on a physical edition)."
However, as Swift said in her note, those reasons seem unnecessary today. "i've decided I want you to have the whole story, see the entire vivid picture, and let you into the entire dreamscape that is my fearless album," she said. "that's why i've chosen to include six never before released songs on my version of this album. written when I was between the ages of 16 and 18, these were the ones it killed me to leave behind."