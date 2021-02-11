Priyanka ChopraAaron & ShaileneTom BradyKardashiansTV-GuideGalerienVideos

TikTok Star Dixie D'Amelio Says She Sometimes Feels "Guilty for Being Alive" Amid Personal Struggles

TikTok star Dixie D'Amelio, 19, has pulled back the curtain on her personal struggles after facing "hate" over how she presents herself online. Read on for the viral star's own words.

von Samantha Schnurr Feb 11, 2021 14:58Tags
PromisTikTok
Weitere: Charli & Dixie D'Amelio Under Fire for "Disgusting" Behavior

Dixie D'Amelio is pulling back the curtain on her behind-the-scenes struggles. 

During her and sister Charli D'Amelio's Feb. 4 episode of their 2 Chix podcast, the 19-year-old TikTok star addressed the "hate" she's been facing over how she presents herself online. As Dixie explained to listeners, she doesn't usually speak on things going on in her life. However, "I hate how it comes across," she said, "because I don't mean for it to be that way."

Dixie went on to openly discuss her struggles with anger. "I have explosions of emotions due to some health things I have," she said. "I have outbursts of anger, and emotion, and talk without thinking because I have other things going on in my body that I can't control."

While she's now taking medication, the teen, who has amassed more than 23 million followers on Instagram and nearly 49 million followers on TikTok, has been facing difficult thoughts and grappling with guilt.

foto
How TikTok Took Over 2020

"Recently, I just feel guilty for every single thing I do, every opportunity I have," she explained. "I broke down the other day and I was like, 'Would it just be better, would I be doing more people a favor if I wasn't here?' kind of thing. I'm not trying to...for sympathy or anything. I just want to be real. That's how I'm feeling."

Dixie continued, "I just feel guilty for being alive sometimes, and I'm, like, for something I can't control. And It's affected me personally, and I've been feeling this way for months."

Instagram

Top Stories

1

Scott Disick Welcomes Adorable New Member to the Family

2

The Tragically Similar Fates of Bobbi Kristina Brown & Whitney Houston

3
EXKLUSIV

Why Kourtney Kardashian's Family Thinks She's Hooking Up With Scott

The social media personality noted she is aware she can seem bratty or ungrateful, but "at the end of the day, when you're unhappy with your own life, you don't care about anything." She also explained that she uses comedy "to deal with my feelings of not wanting to be here."

The star told listeners she has recently undergone "a lot of tests" and has "been to the doctors a bunch of times." As she put it, "At the end of the day, you have to give me a little bit of grace that you never know exactly what someone else is going through."

Top Stories

1
EXKLUSIV

Why Kourtney Kardashian's Family Thinks She's Hooking Up With Scott

2

Scott Disick Welcomes Adorable New Member to the Family

3

Chris Harrison Defends Rachael From Social Media Accusations

4

Every Time Shailene Woodley Has Reminded Us She's Alternative AF

5

Blake Shelton Says Fans Still Can't Believe He and Gwen Are Together