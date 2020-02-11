Is Passport to Paris the Best Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Movie? Let's Discuss

While Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen may no longer act, we'll always have Paris—Passport to Paris that is, their 1999 direct-to-VHS film that sent the super-famous then-teens to Paris in one of their most beloved movies.

P to P was a major milestone in the Olsen twins film universe as it was their first international adventure and featured their first onscreen kisses. What better place for the seminal moment than the City of Love, right? For Olsen-philes, it's a big freakin' deal.

These days, we couldn't help but to reminisce about the nights-in we spent watching their masterpieces on VHS, while reading Mary-Kate and Ashley Magazine (Gone too soon!) and begging our parents to let us go on those celebrity cruises they always were on. JK, we totally still watch them to this very day.

But which direct-to-video Olsen twin joint is the best? We set out to answer that formidable question.