30 Surprising Secrets About the Twilight Franchise Revealed

More than 10 years ago, an intense debate had taken over the world: Team Edward or Team Jacob?
Heading into Twilight: New Moon's highly anticipated release on Nov. 20, 2009, a pop culture battle was raging on, with legions of fans proclaiming which side of the supernatural love triangle they were on. In one corner, we had Team Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson), the sparkling vampire who was forever stuck at 17, and in the other corner was Jacob Black (Taylor Lautner), the sweet soon-to-be werewolf. What's an average, normal girl like Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) to do?
The sequel was, of course, the follow-up to 2008's Twilight, the movie based on Stephenie Meyer's best-selling novel that took Hollywood by surprise when it became an unexpected juggernaut film franchise, going on to make over $3.3 billion worldwide (with five films), breaking box office records and turning its young cast into some of the most famous (and reclusive, for a time) stars in the business.
But did you know Lautner, then just 16, was this close to being replaced in New Moon? And that one star was forced to wear a wig during filming after wrecking their hair with bleach from filming the first movie?
Those are just some of the facts you might not know about New Moon, which went on to make over $500 million worldwide and cemented Robsten's status as Hollywood's hottest young couple. But those are just two of the 30 secrets we're revealing about The Twilight Saga film franchise, which almost starred two completely different leads.
So you'd better hold on tight, spider monkey, because some of these secrets might just blow you away...
This story was originally published on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 at 3 a.m.