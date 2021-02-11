Taylor Swift to Release Re-Recorded Fearless Album With 6 Additional Songs

Weitere : Taylor Swift's Most Memorable Career Moments

Swifties, we can't calm down!

Taylor Swift made a surprise announcement on Thursday, Feb. 11. During a virtual appearance on Good Morning America, the Grammy winner revealed that she's dropping her updated version of "Love Story" at midnight!

As fans may recall, T.Swift—who has been in a years-long battle for her album masters—first debuted a clip from her re-recorded version of "Love Story" back in December. The 31-year-old singer actually premiered the updated song in pal Ryan Reynolds' commercial for Match.

But that's not all! Swift also revealed that she's finished re-recording her 2008 Fearless album and she's dropping it "soon" with six additional songs!

"I'm thrilled to tell you that my new version of Fearless (Taylor's Version) is done and will be with you soon," she wrote on her Instagram. "It has 26 songs including 6 never before released songs from the vault. Love Story (Taylor's Version) will be out tonight."