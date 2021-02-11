Watch Dwayne Johnson's Mom Sweetly Crash His Interview With Jimmy Fallon to Play the Ukulele

The Rock isn't the only talented Johnson in his family.
During the Feb. 10 episode of The Tonight Show, Dwayne Johnson paused his interview with Jimmy Fallon to serenade the host with his mom, Ata Johnson, who sweetly joined the duo on their virtual call. After appearing next to Dwayne, Ata began strumming away on her ukulele while also singing the Samoan song "Savalivali Means Go For a Walk" with her son.
"Savalivali means go for a walk / Tautalatala means too much talk," they sang in unison. "Alofa ia te oe means I love you / Take it easy, faifai lemu."
As Jimmy laughed and clapped after the impromptu performance, Ata announced (to Dwayne's surprise), "One more! One more!"
A smiling Ata then began strumming again and singing, "We love you, Jimmy, oh yes we do. We love you, Jimmy, and that is true. When we're away from you, we're blue. Oh Jimmy, we love you." Although spontaneous, Dwayne picked up the lyrics pretty quickly and sung along with his mom in perfect harmony.
The late-night host sat completely in shock. "Oh my—I love you! I'm sending love right back to you," he said. "Mom just crushed by the way! You just stole the interview. You're unbelievable. You are a superstar."
Besides the incredible impromptu duet, Dwayne discussed his new NBC show Young Rock where he'll be the president in 2032.
"We wanted to figure out three points of my life that were defining times," the star explained. "When I was 10 years old living here in Hawaii, when I was 15 years old—after multiple arrests and doing a lot of things I shouldn't have been doing—and then when I was 18 years old, when I started to get my life a little bit back on track, going to the University of Miami."
He continued, "Then [show creator Nahnatchka Khan] has said, ‘Well ultimately the audience is going to want to see you.'" After weeks of brainstorming, the pair ultimately landed on the multi-hyphenated mogul being president in the not-so-distant future.
