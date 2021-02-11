Sex and the City Fans Get First Hint at Reason for Samantha's Absence in Revival

Sex and the City fans still can't help but wonder how Samantha Jones' absence might be dealt with in the show's upcoming revival.
During an interview published on Wednesday, Feb. 10, HBO Max Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys hinted to TV Line about how the streaming platform's upcoming 10-episode series might explain the missing character played by Kim Cattrall in the original series. Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie, Cynthia Nixon's Miranda and Kristin Davis' Charlotte will all return for And Just Like That..., which begins production in the spring.
"Just as in real life, people come into your life, people leave," the exec shared. "Friendships fade, and new friendships start. So I think it is all very indicative of the real stages, the actual stages of life."
He continued, "They're trying to tell an honest story about being a woman in her 50s in New York. So it should all feel somewhat organic, and the friends that you have when you're 30, you may not have when you're 50."
Some fans have had a tough time processing the fact that the public-relations expert will not be hanging out with her former pals, given that Kim has distanced herself from all things Sex and the City in recent years. Sarah announced the new show on her Instagram on Jan. 10, and she told a fan in the comments, "Samantha isnt part of this story. But she will always be part of us."
Meanwhile, Casey also pointed out to TV Line that the writer's room will have a more diverse staff this time around, as Sarah and writer Michael Patrick King "didn't want to tell a story with all-white writers or an all-white cast." Indeed, fans have previously remarked on the first show's lack of inclusivity.
"It's not reflective of New York," Casey added. "So they are being very, very conscious about understanding that New York has to reflect the way New York looks today."