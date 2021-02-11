The Tragically Similar Fates of Whitney Houston and Her Daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown

Whitney Houston's death on the eve of the Grammys in 2012 came as a horrific shock, if not entirely without warning. The platinum-selling singer and actress had been in possession of one of the all-time great voices, but her career wasn't close to what it was at her peak and years of substance abuse had tarnished those once-gleaming pipes.

She had survived a lot, including a tumultuous marriage and a highly public divorce, but still, her family worried about her.

And yet she was still Whitney freakin' Houston, a beloved entertainer who was due that night to attend Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammys bash at the Beverly Hilton. Instead, she died in a room upstairs, accidentally drowning in the bathtub. Losing an artist like that, an icon who breathed so much life into every note, who gave so much of herself with every performance, was an unequivocal tragedy. She was 48.

When her only daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown, died three years later at the age of 22, there couldn't have been a more heartbreaking coda to Houston's story.