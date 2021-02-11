Priyanka ChopraAaron & ShaileneTom BradyKardashiansTV-GuideGalerienVideos

Best Deals From Wayfair's Presidents' Day Sale

Wayfair is offering Presidents' Day Blowouts up to 70% off!

von Katherine Riley, Emily Spain Feb 11, 2021 14:00Tags
Ecomm: Wayfair Black Friday Deals

The 2021 Presidents' Day Sales are here, shoppers! And amazing furniture sales are a big part of Presidents' Day Sales. This is where Wayfair wins, friends. Wayfair is offering Presidents' Day Blowouts up to 70% off!

We're talking up to 70% off small electrics; up to 65% off mattresses; up to 70% off on area rugs; up to 60% living room furniture; 60% off bedroom furniture; 55% off kitchen and dining room furniture; and much, much more. 

Below is just a smidge of the amazing sale items available. Have fun shopping!

lesen
Walmart's Best Presidents' Day Deals 2021

Chadwick Tufted Button Upholstered Platform Bed

Looking to revamp your bedroom? Give this upholstered bed frame a try. Plus, it's 52% off!

$400
$192
Wayfair

Schermerhorn 35-Inch Faux Leather Slipper Chair

Add some pizzazz to your living room with this upholstered chair that is now 44% off!

$306
$170
Wayfair

Sealy 12-Inch Medium Hybrid Mattress

Speaking of resting easy...Sealy's expertly engineered Hybrid bed in a box collection provides the support that "hugs" and "holds" you, for all night support. And it's now 51% off!

$1,000
$490
Wayfair

Imani Velvet 81.5-Inch Wide Square Arm Convertible Sofa

Say hello to your new couch! Bold-hued velvet sofas are all the rage right now, and this sofa is a great deal!

$470
$410
Wayfair

Berene TV Stand

Upgrade your living room with this beautifully crafted wood stand! It features barn-style doors so you can hide those annoying TV cords and bulky consoles.

$450
$260
Wayfair

Rachael Ray 14-Piece Aluminum Non Stick Cookware Set

Score this incredible cookware set for only $100! The set includes 1- and 2-Quart Covered Saucepans, 3-Quart Covered Sauté, 6-Quart Covered Stockpot, 8.5-Inch and 10-Inch Frying Pans, Oven Lovin' Crispy Sheet, Spatula, Spoonula, and a Lil' Devil Turner.

$300
$100
Wayfair

Charlton Vintage Side Chair- Set of 4

Revamp your dining room table situation with these chic chairs. Plus, they are 23% off!

$219
$170
Wayfair

Espinosa Southwestern Cream/Beige Area Rug

A quality rug can transform any space! Not only is this one stylish, it's a great deal.

$65
$31
Wayfair

Kelly Clarkson Home Glam Distressed Accent Mirror

This chic gold mirror will look great in your entryway or bathroom!

$480
$270
Wayfair

Cuisinart Belgian Waffle Maker

This $60 waffle maker will make Sunday mornings taste even sweeter!

$110
$60
Wayfair

—Originally published Feb. 12, 2020, at 3:00 a.m. PT

