Shay Mitchell Shows Off Results From Her 4-Week Commitment to “Getting My S--t Together”

Shay Mitchell has put in the work. Following a four-week fitness journey, the You actress is now enjoying the fruits of her labor.

On Feb. 10, she shared a side-by-side image of herself before and after her Openfit fitness regimen to show off her newly toned body.

Shay wrote on Instagram,"2020 was the year of searching for something to make us feel good. Not even good…to feel fine. Feel 'normal… For me that came in the form of comfort food, comfort clothes and throwing my fitness routine out the window."

She noted that was okay for a while, joking, "They're called unprecedented times for a reason."

But it was time for the 33-year-old mom to get back into the swing of things.

She continued, "I also learned about physical and mental self-care, and made a pact with myself that 2021 would be different. I wanted to focus on myself again, because I'm the best version of myself for Atlas - and everyone else - when I take care of myself first."