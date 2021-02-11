Nanny Faye Shows Off Her Burlesque Moves in Hilarious Chrisley Knows Best Preview

Nanny Faye has got some moves.
In this exclusive clip from Thursday, Feb. 11's all-new Chrisley Knows Best, Julie Chrisley and Savannah Chrisley watch as Nanny Faye and sister Frances give a burlesque class a try. While settling into their seats at Miss Fit Academy, Julie and Savannah begin to realize that Faye and Frances aren't in a normal dance class.
The dance instructor starts off, "Alright, we'll step our feet a part here. We're gonna take our hips around in a circle. Round. Pop."
A shocked Julie goes on to ponder if they're in the "right class." After Savannah assures her mom that they're where they're supposed to be, Julie lets out a simple, "Oh my gosh."
In fact, Julie lets out another "Oh my gosh" as Faye and Frances drop down for a peekaboo move. Speaking of Faye and Frances, they're seen wearing button downs, feather boas and lingerie—on the outside of their shirts.
Savannah inquires, "So, this is a burlesque class?"
In response, Julie notes, "I believe that's exactly what it is, is a burlesque class."
Later on, Savannah recounts the class to brother Chase Chrisley. "I really cannot even explain to you what mama and I are witnessing," she dishes. "Nanny and Frances are pulling their clothes off, dropping it low, spreading it, peekabooing, I think is what they called it."
Back at the class, Nanny is giving the routine her all, which includes sensual dance moves and a little tease. As the class comes to a close, Julie asks her mother-in-law, "Faye, why are you taking this class?"
Her answer? They're "trying to get in shape for our cruise."
However, Frances chimes in with her own reason: "We need to get our sexiness back."
Watch the hilarious clip below.
Chrisley Knows Best airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. on USA Network.
Binge past episodes of Chrisley Knows Best on Peacock.
(E!, Peacock and USA Network are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)