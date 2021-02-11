Priyanka ChopraAaron & ShaileneTom BradyKardashiansTV-GuideGalerienVideos

The Best Deals From Anthropologie's Presidents' Day Sale 2021

Nab amazing deals on clothes, shoes and accessories, home goods and more.

von Carly Milne, Emily Spain Feb 11, 2021 12:00Tags
There are few things we love more than a good Anthropologie sale! Thankfully, they're getting in on the long weekend sale bandwagon with a good one: shop this weekend, and you'll get an extra 50% off sale items!

They've even sweetened the deal by adding new items to the sale departments for clothes, shoes and accessories, home goods and beauty items. There's no doubt these deals won't last for long, so get 'em while you can!

We picked a few of our faves to share with you for inspiration. Shop below and score some great deals!

Sarita Tie-Dye Mini Dress

Pair this darling tie-dye dress with a pair of booties and leather jacket for a complete look!

$138
$90
Anthropologie

Ellyn Cable-Knit Sweater Set

It's still cozy season, so you better grab this cute sweater set while it's on sale! It's the perfect outfit for working from home and spending lazy weekend days inside.

$118
$80
Anthropologie

Lola Quilted Crossbody Bag

Grab this bag and find yourself taking part in the quilted fashion trend. It offers plenty of space and compartments to fit all your necessities.

$78
$50
Anthropologie

Linnea Washed Sweatsuit

This jogger and hoodie set is what comfy dreams are made of! 

$98
$60 (Joggers)
Anthropologie
$88
$60 (Hoodie)
Anthropologie

Virginia Sherpa Shirt Jacket

We're obsessed with this sherpa jacket! With textural wool, this jacket will keep you warm even when temperatures drop.

$158
$100
Anthropologie

Amy Turtleneck Top

Everyone needs a good turtleneck! This style is great for layering under sweaters, overalls and jackets for extra warmth.

$58
$40
Anthropologie

Petite Monogram Necklace

With Valentine's Day around the corner, you should grab one of these monogram necklaces for each of your Galentines!

$38
$25
Anthropologie

Lilla Cardigan

This versatile cardigan will become a staple in your wardrobe! It also comes in four colorful hues.

$148
$100
Anthropologie

Elyse Printed Bias Slip Dress

The zebra trend isn't going anywhere so you might as well add this dress to your closet. It will also look cute with a sweater or leather jacket!

$128
$90
Anthropologie

