Best Deals From Sephora's Presidents' Day Sale 2021

Now's the time to save on holiday sets, hair styling tools and more.

von Carolin Lehmann Feb 11, 2021 13:00Tags
EComm, Best Deals From Sephora's Presidents' Day Sale 2021E! Illustration

Just in time for Presidents' Day weekend, Sephora has all the must-have, marked-down beauty finds we're coveting. From blush and highlighter palettes to gift sets, these deals are going to get swiped up fast.

Below, shop our favorite Sephora Presidents' Day sale finds from Fenty Beauty, Tarte and more.

Tarte Sea Fresh-Faced & Festive Must-Haves Set

This pretty sea-themed gift set includes a blush, volumizing mascara and lip mask.

$23
$15
Sephora

Beautyblender Bounce Liquid Whip Long Wear Foundation

Try out this full coverage Beautyblender foundation with a matte finish. It's long-wearing and buildable. 

$40
$20
Sephora

Hourglass Ambient Lighting Face Palette

You will get so much use out of this face palette with blushes, bronzer and highlighters. It's beautiful.

$80
$56
Sephora

Marc Jacobs Beauty O!Mega Bronzer Coconut Perfect Tan

Fun fact: This super-size matte bronzer is inspired by Marc Jacobs's love of coconut water.

$49
$34
Sephora

Deborah Lippmann Iconic Treatment-enriched Nail Polish

How beautiful is this mauve nail polish with a cream finish? Pick from other colors as well.

$18
$9
Sephora

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Fenty Glow Trio Face, Lip & Body Set

This face, lip and body set includes a Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer, Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil and Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush all in the rose-nude shade Fenty Glow.

$42
$30
Sephora

T3 Whirl Trio Interchangeable Styling Wand Set

Score $50 off on this styling wand set you'll have for years to come. It includes three barrels, which are interchangeable. 

$300
$250
Sephora

Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb

Earn four times the Beauty Insider Points using the code VRFlowers when you purchase Viktor&Rolf's cult-classic perfume Flowerbomb.

$85
Sephora

