Best Deals From Sephora's Presidents' Day Sale 2021

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we hope you do too, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Just in time for Presidents' Day weekend, Sephora has all the must-have, marked-down beauty finds we're coveting. From blush and highlighter palettes to gift sets, these deals are going to get swiped up fast.
Below, shop our favorite Sephora Presidents' Day sale finds from Fenty Beauty, Tarte and more.
Tarte Sea Fresh-Faced & Festive Must-Haves Set
This pretty sea-themed gift set includes a blush, volumizing mascara and lip mask.
Beautyblender Bounce Liquid Whip Long Wear Foundation
Try out this full coverage Beautyblender foundation with a matte finish. It's long-wearing and buildable.
Hourglass Ambient Lighting Face Palette
You will get so much use out of this face palette with blushes, bronzer and highlighters. It's beautiful.
Marc Jacobs Beauty O!Mega Bronzer Coconut Perfect Tan
Fun fact: This super-size matte bronzer is inspired by Marc Jacobs's love of coconut water.
Deborah Lippmann Iconic Treatment-enriched Nail Polish
How beautiful is this mauve nail polish with a cream finish? Pick from other colors as well.
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Fenty Glow Trio Face, Lip & Body Set
This face, lip and body set includes a Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer, Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil and Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush all in the rose-nude shade Fenty Glow.
T3 Whirl Trio Interchangeable Styling Wand Set
Score $50 off on this styling wand set you'll have for years to come. It includes three barrels, which are interchangeable.
Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb
Earn four times the Beauty Insider Points using the code VRFlowers when you purchase Viktor&Rolf's cult-classic perfume Flowerbomb.