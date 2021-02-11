Priyanka ChopraAaron & ShaileneTom BradyKardashiansTV-GuideGalerienVideos

The Best Deals From Lululemon's Presidents' Day Sale 2021

Now's the time to stock up on activewear like jackets, tops and more.

von Carly Milne, Carolin Lehmann Feb 11, 2021
This weekend marks a big moment for winter sales, which means it's the perfect time to stock up on activewear deals...especially from Lululemon!

From packable jackets to essential long sleeve Ts, there's a little something for everyone at Lululemon's Presidents' Day sale. We picked out a few of our favorites to help you get started. Shop them below, and enjoy!

The Best Presidents' Day 2021 Home and Mattress Deals

Serene Travels Vest

Cozy up in this vest that comes in two colors. It's made of a water-repellent fabric.

$148
$69
Lululemon

Uplifting Scrunchie Flow

Pick from an array of colors in this pretty scrunchie

$16
$9
Lululemon

Glow On Hair Ties

These hair ties are reflective, making them perfect for a nighttime run. 

$14
$9
Lululemon

Hood Lite Jacket Packable

How pretty is the island mist hue of this packable jacket? It's water repellant. 

$128
$64
Lululemon

Swiftly Breathe Long Sleeve

This long-sleeve has a chafe-free, seamless construction.

$78
$64
Lululemon

Ever Ready Long Sleeve

You'll get so much wear out of this basic pima cotton long sleeve.

$58
$39
Lululemon

Hooded Define Jacket Nulu

This slim fit jacket comes in the prettiest pink. Its sleeves have thumb holes.

$128
$89
Lululemon

Up next, the best deals from Amazon's Presidents' Day sale 2021.

