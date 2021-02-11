The Best Deals From Lululemon's Presidents' Day Sale 2021

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we hope you do too, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

This weekend marks a big moment for winter sales, which means it's the perfect time to stock up on activewear deals...especially from Lululemon!

From packable jackets to essential long sleeve Ts, there's a little something for everyone at Lululemon's Presidents' Day sale. We picked out a few of our favorites to help you get started. Shop them below, and enjoy!