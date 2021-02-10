Ellen DeGeneres Says Portia de Rossi Was Her "Rock" Through "Horrible” Show Scandal

Ellen DeGeneres is opening up about how Portia de Rossi helped her through last summer's Ellen DeGeneres Show controversy.
In July 2020, the host became embroiled in scandal when several ex-employees came forward anonymously to accuse producers of fostering a "toxic work environment."
Two months later, the comedian addressed the accusations head-on on the season 18 premiere of her eponymous daytime series.
"As you may have heard, this summer there were allegations of a toxic work environment at our show and then there was an investigation," she said in September. "I learned that things happened here that never should have happened. I take that very seriously and I want to say I am so sorry to the people who were affected."
"We have made the necessary changes," she later added, "and today we are starting a new chapter."
Speaking to People in a joint interview with Portia, Ellen explained how she leaned on her wife of 12 years for support.
"It broke my heart. I couldn't have gone through everything I went through without her," the 63-year-old star shared. "It was a horrible time in my life, and she was a rock. She kept me going and tried to help me put things in perspective."
The Scandal star wasn't just supportive of Ellen behind closed doors. The 48-year-old actress came to her wife's defense on Instagram on Aug. 3, writing, "To all our fans....we see you. Thank you for your support. #stopbotattacks."
Speaking to People, Portia described her special connection with the Finding Nemo star, saying, "We've grown together as a couple, and we really consider each other and put our relationship first."
"By doing that," Ellen added, "you become a lot more solid. I can't imagine spending time with anyone but her. We think the same things, say the same things at the same time, finish each other's sandwiches—no, sentences. We're in a rhythm that's easy."
When pointing out the things she loves about Portia, Ellen couldn't help but gush, "To start superficially, I love the way she looks. I love her brain; she's smart."
"That's really important," she continued, "She's strong. She's confident. She's really funny. And she's a good dresser and a good dancer. She's learning to cook."
Portia raved just as much, sharing, "Wow, how do I top that? She is the kindest, most generous, most loving, loyal, trustworthy person I have ever known. She's a very special human being. Some of it sometimes rubs off on me."
As the Finding Dory actress put it, "We're lucky to have each other. We practice a lot of gratitude."