Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski Are Living Their Best Lives at Super Bowl Boat Parade

Besties and longtime teammates Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski did not head to Disney World after winning the Super Bowl on Feb. 7, but they did the next best thing: Celebrated their huge win on a boat.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers players, who beat the Kansas City Chiefs in their team's own Florida stadium 31 to 9, were joined by their families at the Super Bowl's boat parade days after the big game on Feb. 10. In one photo, Tom holds his 8-year-old daughter Vivian Lake with wife Gisele Bundchen, while in a second photo "the Gronk" can be seen rocking a black and red necklace—the Bucaneers' team colors—and little else.

Pegged as a "socially distant boat parade" by the official Buccaneers' website, other images from the event show cheerleaders in masks waving to onlookers. Tom, who scored his seventh Super Bowl ring with this year's win, did not come to play: He rolled up in a brand-new boat, reportedly worth over $2 million.

It looked like Tom was having the best time. In a video shared to Twitter, the quarterback can be seen throwing the Lombardi trophy to another boat on the water. (Fortunately, the football champion is pretty confident in his arm.) In another video, posted by sports reporter Joey Knight, a smiling, laughing Tom is shown walking with the help of an assistant as he attempts to get his sea legs back.