See Pregnant Bindi Irwin's Response After Brother Robert Calls Her "Massive" on TV

No one will call you out like a sibling, just ask Bindi Irwin.
During a live Feb. 9 interview with Australian morning show Sunrise, 17-year-old Robert Irwin and the wife of the late Steve Irwin, Terri Irwin, gave a health update on Bindi, who is currently pregnant with her first child.
Terri recalled when her daughter, 22, announced the big news during the family's annual crocodile research trip. The proud mom noted, "We all picked names, we all laughed and cried and it's been so special."
Terri even revealed that Bindi is "due next month" adding, "It's that sweet spot where you really miss being able to see your shoes."
Unexpectedly, Robert jumped in and said with a laugh, "She's massive now!" Terri then swiftly nudged him lightly on the arm, prompting the teen to add, "Like, in a good way! No, like, it's special!"
After a few laughs, he joked, "She's not here now," and then realized, "I'm in so much trouble. I'm in so much trouble—don't tell her about this, please!"
That didn't work out too well for the little brother who shared the interview on Twitter, and wrote, "Haha… woops," to which Bindi later replied, "'Don't tell her about this' …. Thanks Robert! Love ya!"
As fans may recall, Bindi first announced she was expecting with her husband Chandler Powell back in August. In an Instagram post, the TV star wrote, "Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021. Chandler and I are proud to announce that we're expecting! It's an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you."
The post continued, "Though I'm still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter. We couldn't wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives. Your support means the world to us. Please let me know your best advice and send good vibes & prayers to our little sweetheart. Love & light."