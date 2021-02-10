Adam Rippon Is Engaged to Boyfriend Jussi-Pekka Kajaala

Some quarantine loves came after the lockdowns were over.
That was certainly the case for Adrian Rippon. The Olypmic figure skater took to his Instagram to share his fairytale-like love story with Finnish boyfriend Jussi-Pekka Kajaala, which ultimately led to their engagement!
"JP and I didn't get to see each other for almost all of 2020 because of the pandemic," he wrote in the Feb. 10 announcement. "When there was finally a chance for me to go and see him in Finland, I jumped at it. I was there for a little over two months."
The star athlete continued, "While I was there, I would tell him about five million jokes that I would want to pitch during my 5 hour zoom meetings for our NBC comedy (hi, @billy4529 and @susankittenplan ). And he would drive me into the Finnish forest where I would attempt to try and ‘help' him shovel snow so he could keep working on the cottage he's building."
With this perfect backdrop, what was left to do for the new couple? Well, Adrian goes on to share, "In between all that and binging the entire 4 seasons of The Crown, we bought ourselves some rings and said that magic word.. ‘duh!' We got ~*engaged* ~"
Jussi-Pekka also shared their engagement photo on his Instagram account with a much shorter, straightforward caption: "No woman no cry."
The Olympian made their relationship Instagram official back in April 2018 with a snapshot of the pair standing shirtless on what looks to be a hilltop in Los Angeles. The caption read, "Good boys Finnish FI first."