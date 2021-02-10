Soccer Star Jérôme Boateng's Ex-Girlfriend Kasia Lenhardt Found Dead Days After Their Breakup

Soccer star Jérôme Boateng's model ex-girlfriend Kasia Lenhardt has passed away at the age of 25.

According to Bild, who cited the Berlin police, the former contestant of Germany's Next Top Model was found dead in a home on Tuesday, Feb. 9.

"Yesterday at around 8.30 p.m., there was a police operation in Charlottenburg on suspicion of suicide," Berlin police told the German publication. "A lifeless person was found in the home. There are no indications of third-party negligence."

Model Sara Kulka later confirmed the news of Kasia's passing with a post on Instagram.

"Rest in peace," she wrote via translation. "You wonderful person, I miss you and would have loved to say goodbye. I hope you find your peace now and I hope the truth comes out now, I know how much you wished it would. I will never forget you, I don't know anyone who could laugh like you. I send a lot of strength to the family."