Lauren London Slams "Bulls--t" Pregnancy Rumors: "Please Stop"

Lauren London is not here for rumors and gossip.
On Feb. 10, the ATL star took to her Twitter to address an article that claimed she was pregnant.
"Woke up to some straight bulls--t. Rumors ! Lies !" she tweeted. "On a woman trying her best to heal?! Please stop. I'm NOT pregnant."
The actress is the mother two children, Kameron Carter, 11, who she shares with Lil Wayne, and Kross Ermias Asghedom, 4, who she shares with her late partner, Nipsey Hussle.
On March 31, 2019, it was announced that the Grammy-nominated Los Angeles rapper, born Ermias Davidson Asghedom, was fatally shot outside his store, The Marathon Clothing.
Lauren and Nipsey dated for six years at the time of his death and kept their relationship private. Although rumors circulated about Lauren's love life since Nip's death—including speculation linking her to Diddy—no such whispers have ever been revealed to hold any truth.
One year after the shooting, the mother of two took to her Instagram to pay tribute to the star's memory and lasting legacy.
"Time is deceptive. It's been a year since you transitioned. The pain is as heavy today as it was a year ago. God knows I would give anything to see you again," she wrote. "I didn't think I was going to survive a second of any of this. Prayers have kept me together. The kids keep me going and Gods Grace and Mercy have carried me this far. As today makes a year, I stand strong because of you. Because I know you wouldn't have it any other way. Because I recall every late night conversation we had about resilience and fear. Because you were my greatest teacher and because you are still with us, in spirit."
The post continued, "With every breath i take, I honor you. I carry this pain with purpose. I promise I will make you proud. I promise to apply everything you taught me. In life and in death. Ermias Asghedom. There will never be another. Until we are together again....I love you beyond human understanding ( but you know that already)."