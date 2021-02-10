Lisa Rinna Fires Back at Critic of Daughter Amelia Hamlin's Lingerie Photos

Weitere : Amelia Gray Hamlin Compares Herself to Hannah Montana

Moms are going to stick up for their daughters, just ask Lisa Rinna.

On Tuesday, Feb. 9, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star's daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin shared photos of herself in lingerie to Instagram, which received over 24,000 likes.

The 19-year-old model, who has been linked to Scott Disick, also received a number of supportive comments, including one from her mother who added three hearts under the photo. However, in response to the Bravo star's comment, one Instagram user wrote, "Wtf is wrong with u? U like what u see???? Discusting [sic]"

After seeing this comment, Lisa fired back, "What is wrong with you? This is my child."

This isn't the first time Lisa has defended herself against critics online. Back in May 2020, she took to social media to respond to a claim about her relationship with her daughter Delilah Belle Hamlin.

After Lisa posted an Instagram video of her and Delilah dancing to Madonna's "Who's That Girl," haters flooded her post with critical comments.