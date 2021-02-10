Sarah Silverman Responds to Backlash Over 2007 Britney Spears Roast

Sarah Silverman is speaking out about her roast of Britney Spears at the 2007 MTV Video Music Awards.

On Feb. 7, just days after the documentary Framing Britney Spears premiered, a Twitter user and Spears fan resurfaced a clip of Silverman's routine.

"Um @SarahKSilverman girl what is this," the social media user asked, "explain yourself x."

In the video, the comedian could be seen making several jokes at the singer's expense. "[She's] 25 years old and she's already accomplished everything she's going to accomplish in her life," Silverman said at the time. "It's mind-blowing. And she's so grown-up. She's a mother, you know? It's crazy. It's weird to think that just a few years ago on this very show, she was this, like, sweet, innocent little girl in slutty clothes riding around with a python."

She also took shots at Spears' children, Sean Preston Federline and Jayden James Federline, calling them "the most adorable mistakes you will ever see."