Heather Rae Young Shares the “Very Meaningful” Inspiration for Her Tarek El Moussa Butt Tattoo

Heather Rae Young gave her fiancé a Valentine's Day present that will last a lifetime.
The Selling Sunset star revealed on Instagram she got a butt tattoo in honor of Tarek El Moussa reading "Yes sir, Mr. El Moussa" in a cursive font.
She explained the sentiment behind her tat on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, Feb. 9, which showed her with artist Sean Arnold preparing to get inked. "It's very meaningful because I'm doing it for my fiancé," Heather spilled. "It's something that's just for us, so you might not get to see it."
Heather said the design was just "something special."
"I'm really excited but I'm really really nervous," she added. "I was very nervous when I came in, now I'm feeling a lot more calm."
Evidently Heather decided to share the final look with the world, but then changed her mind and did want to keep it private between the lovers.
In a now-deleted post, she posted a pic of it and wrote, "Happy Valentine's Day Mr. El Moussa" and "I love you handsome! Best Friends Forever." The lucky lad commented back, "Forever and ever and ever."
Per People, the actress said it was a surprise, meaning Tarek had no idea about her ink ahead of time.
Though she deleted the photo of her butt tattoo, she posted a new message today to provide some inspo on a "gloomy" day. The 33 year old wrote, "Taking a moment to myself to soak in all the goodness that 2021 has brought so far. I read a quote this morning that said "grateful for where I'm at, excited about where I'm going" and that really resonated with me."
The pair got engaged in July 2020 near Catalina Island during their one-year anniversary celebration. She broke the news on Instagram by writing, "The Future Mrs. Tarek El Moussa!!!!"
The Flip or Flop star wrote, "She said yes! #FlippingHerLastName."
"I feel really, really lucky to have met her," Tarek said on E!'s Daily Pop. "We have so many things in common. She's amazing... I really admire her work ethic and her heart. It's been a long time since I've started falling in love."