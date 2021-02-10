Priyanka ChopraAaron & ShaileneTom BradyKardashiansTV-GuideGalerienVideos

Walmart's Best Presidents' Day Deals 2021

Score deep discounts on kitchenware, home appliances and more.

Walmart StorefrontSteve Heap/Canopy / Getty Images Plus

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we hope you do too, and we think you might like them at these prices.

Who's ready for a long holiday weekend? We know we are! And you savvy shoppers know that holiday weekends = mega sales! 'Tis the time of year retailers like Walmart are clearing out their winter goods, and you can score deep discounts on kitchenware, home appliances and more.

So treat yourself to a little retail therapy with the Walmart deals below.

lesen
The Best Presidents' Day 2021 Home and Mattress Deals

Fluxx FX3 Hoverboard

A hoverboard? For this great deal, sign us up. This hoverboard comes in four colors and has fun LED lights.

$199
$79
Walmart

PowerXL Vortex Air Fryer Pro Plus 10 Quart

This awesome appliance allows you to air fry, rotisserie, bake, roast, dehydrate, make homemade pizza and more.

$129
$99
Walmart

The Pioneer Woman Amelia Rose Glass Tumblers Set of Four

How pretty are these rose hue, vintage-inspired tumblers

$24
$16
Walmart

Better Homes & Gardens Nola Five-Tier Etagere Bookcase

This gold-finish bookcase will spice up your space in a snap. It has elegant glass shelves. 

$185
$125
Walmart

Sceptre 32 Inch Class HD Android Smart LED TV With Google Assistant

You're getting this LED smart TV with the Google Assistant for a steal.

$180
$108
Walmart

