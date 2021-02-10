Priyanka ChopraAaron & ShaileneTom BradyKardashiansTV-GuideGalerienVideos

Best Deals From Amazon's Presidents' Day Sale 2021

Check out these sale finds, from smart home to fashion.

von Katherine Riley, Carolin Lehmann Feb 10, 2021 11:00Tags
Life/StyleWohnenShoppingTechnologyShop With E!Daily DealsShop Home
E-Comm: Best Deals From Amazon's Presidents' Day Sale 2020E! Illustration

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we hope you do too, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Looking to score smart home, fashion and more deals this Presidents' Day weekend? Well, look no further. Amazon has all the sale finds you need.

Check out the deals we're adding to our carts pronto from Apple, Revlon and more of our favorite brands below! And hurry, because these prices won't last long.

lesen
The Best Presidents' Day 2021 Home and Mattress Deals

Apple AirPods Pro

These classic noise cancelling, wireless headphones are water and sweat-resistant. They have a 24 hour battery life.

$249
$190
Amazon

Seasum High Waisted Yoga Pants

If you don't know about these Amazon booty yoga pants, where have you been? You can currently score them for 20% off. Just add them to your cart and go to the check-out to see the discount. 

$31
Amazon

Top Stories

1
EXKLUSIV

Kevin Federline Commends Britney Spears’ “Admirable” Temp Conservator

2

The Biggest Revelations From Priyanka Chopra's Book, Unfinished

3

Every Time Shailene Woodley Has Reminded Us She's Alternative AF

TaoTronics Air True HEPA Home Purifier

If you're shopping for an air purifier, you want to go with a True HEPA model. They filter out at least 99.97% of fine airborne particles.

$90
$80
Amazon

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush

If you've wanted to try a blow dry brush, here's your chance! This one has three heat settings and is reviewer-loved.

$60
$42
Amazon

Instant Pot Max Pressure Cooker

You're scoring this Instant Pot at 33% off. You can't go wrong adding this versatile appliance to your kitchen.

$150
$100
Amazon

Kindle

This Kindle has a glare-free display that reads like real paper and its charge lasts for weeks. You can score three months of free Kindle Unlimited with your purchase. 

$90
$65
Amazon

Certified Refurbished Ring Video Doorbell Elite

You're saving 33% on this refurbished Ring video doorbell. It allows you to see, hear and speak to visitors on your smart device.

$300
$200
Amazon

Up next, give your skin some TLC with Dr.Jart+'s new Cicapair Foaming Cleanser and Night Mask.

Top Stories

1
EXKLUSIV

Kevin Federline Commends Britney Spears’ “Admirable” Temp Conservator

2

The Biggest Revelations From Priyanka Chopra's Book, Unfinished

3

The Bachelor's Katie Thurston Stands Up to Body Shamers

4

Every Time Shailene Woodley Has Reminded Us She's Alternative AF

5
EXKLUSIV

Bob Saget Makes Rare Comment About Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen