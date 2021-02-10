The Resident's Emily VanCamp Talks Nic's Recovery After Getting Stabbed and Nearly Dying

Weitere : 2021 Golden Globe TV Nominations - Drama

Fox's The Resident just took us all on one hell of a roller coaster ride.

After it was revealed in last week's episode that the hospital had been sold by Red Rock and would be torn down, this week's episode began with everyone's last day. Patients were being transferred and doctors were working on getting new jobs, but the city was not adapting well to losing a huge hospital. Every other hospital quickly ran out of beds, and one man who was turned away from another ER became very agitated.

He got so agitated that he wandered into Chastain and started harassing Nic (Emily VanCamp) and Mina (Shaunette Renée Wilson), and he pulled out a knife. Mina got slashed on the arm, but the pregnant Nic got straight up stabbed in the side. She fell to the floor and was soon surrounded by a terrifying amount of blood.

Everyone feared that something "catastrophic" had happened when Nic wouldn't wake up after being treated, but in the end, some recent bloodwork showed that her thyroid was to blame. That was an easy fix, but Conrad (Matt Czuchry) spent a lot of time fearing the worst about his wife and baby before that fix was found.