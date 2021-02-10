Kevin Federline Commends Britney Spears’ “Admirable” Temporary Conservator as Turmoil Continues

Weitere : Britney Spears Thanks Fans For Support Amid Conservatorship Battle

Britney Spears' ex-husband, Kevin Federline, is weighing in on her conservatorship battle in light of a new documentary about her life.

FX released The New York Times Presents episode "Framing Britney Spears" on Friday, documenting the singer's fight with her father, Jamie Spears, over his control of her career, finances and medical care during the past 13 years.

In September 2019, Jamie requested Britney's care manager, Jodi Montgomery, replace him as temporary conservator because of his "personal health reasons."

After the decision, the "Toxic" singer was "strongly opposed" to having Jamie return and later claimed she was afraid of him, according to her lawyers. In August 2020, her legal team advocated to have Jodi remain as conservator of her person and have the Bessemer Trust Company be named the conservator of her estate.

However, in November 2020, a judge ruled to keep Jamie as co-conservator of her estate, along with adding the Bessemer Trust Company.

On Feb. 9, Kevin's family law attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, exclusively told E! News how her ex comes into the equation, as the father of her two sons Sean, 15, and Jayden, 14.