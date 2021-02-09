Priyanka ChopraAaron & ShaileneTom BradyKardashiansTV-GuideGalerienVideos

Give Your Skin Some TLC With Dr.Jart+'s New Cicapair Foaming Cleanser & Night Mask

Attention beauty fanatics!

von Emily Spain Feb 09, 2021
We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

If you're obsessed with Dr.Jart+'s Cicapair™ Tiger Grass Color Correcting Treatment that went viral on TikTok, you're going to love the brand's latest additions to the Cicapair™ Collection. Both the Cicapair™ Tiger Grass Enzyme Foam Cleanser and Cicapair™ Tiger Grass Sleepair Intensive Mask feature all-star ingredient Tiger Grass (aka Cica or Centella Asiatica), which soothes skin and reduces redness.

So if you're wondering what the hype is about, let us explain. The Cicapair™ Tiger Grass Enzyme Foam Cleanser will help remove impurities and clear pores of dirt and debris. Whether you use it in the morning or at night, this cleanser will help your skin look and feel younger and smoother.

The Cicapair™ Tiger Grass Sleepair Intensive Mask is great for those days when your skin needs additional TLC. Just apply a thin layer at the end of your nightly skincare routine and let the mask strengthen moisture barriers, boost radiance, and improve skin elasticity after only one use. 

To shop Dr.Jart+'s new Cicapair™ products before they sell out, scroll below!

Cicapair™ Tiger Grass Enzyme Foam Cleanser

Use this cleanser in the morning or at night after makeup removal. With hydrating glycerin that removes impurities and enzyme technology to clear pores of dirt and debris, your skin will look smoother and younger.

 

$25
Dr.Jart+
$25
Sephora

Cicapair™ Tiger Grass Sleepair Intensive Mask

Get your beauty sleep with this soothing and moisturizing overnight mask! Suitable for all skin types, this mask features a skin-boosting blend of herbs, minerals, a moisturizing humectant, and a probiotic ferment to soothe skin with moisture.

$39
Dr.Jart+
$39
Sephora

