Catch Jennifer Lopez' Amazon Live Q&A Right Now Featuring JLo Beauty

Plus, shop the products from her skincare line.

von Carolin Lehmann Feb 09, 2021
E-Comm: JLo Beauty, Jennifer LopezJLo Beauty

Hurry, there's a live Q&A happening with Jennifer Lopez on Amazon right now! The multi-hyphenate is running through her skincare line, JLo Beauty, which is available on Amazon, and you can tune in here.

Shop the cleverly-named products from her line below to get your JLo glow on. And don't worry if you missed it, because the live Q&A will be posted once it's over.

lesen
Join Jessie James Decker and Tom Sandoval for an Amazon Valentine's Day Shopping Party

JLo Beauty That Limitless Glow Face Mask Three Pack

This two-piece mask is formulated to tighten and lift. It's infused with one ounce of the That Jlo Glow Serum.

$48
Amazon

JLo Beauty That Star Filter in an Instant Complexion Booster in Warm Bronze

This complexion booster adds a warm bronze glow to your skin with light-bouncing mineral pigments.

$39
Amazon

JLo Beauty That Big Screen in a Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Moisturizer

This dewy moisturizer promises to block street pollutants, free radicals and blue light damage.

$54
Amazon

JLo Beauty That Fresh Take in a Fierce Eye Cream

This eye cream helps dark circles and fine lines and wrinkles. It boosts luminosity as well.

$48
Amazon

JLo Beauty That Hit Single in a Gel Cream Cleanser

This gel cream cleanser is sulfate-free and antioxidant-enriched.

$38
Amazon

JLo Beauty That Blockbuster in a Nonstop Wonder Cream

This hyaluronic acid cream is uber-hydrating.

$58
Amazon

JLo Beauty That JLo Glow in a Multitasking Serum

We can get JLo's glow from a serum? Sign us up. The That JLo Glow in a Multitasking Serum is both tightening and hydrating.

$118
Amazon

