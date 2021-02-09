Catch Jennifer Lopez' Amazon Live Q&A Right Now Featuring JLo Beauty

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. The products shown are from a celebrity's own product line. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Hurry, there's a live Q&A happening with Jennifer Lopez on Amazon right now! The multi-hyphenate is running through her skincare line, JLo Beauty, which is available on Amazon, and you can tune in here.

Shop the cleverly-named products from her line below to get your JLo glow on. And don't worry if you missed it, because the live Q&A will be posted once it's over.