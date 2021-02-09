Princess Eugenie's Untold Love Story: Skype Dates, The Walking Dead and a Beautiful Volcano

Weitere : Princess Eugenie & Jack Brooksbank Welcome Baby Boy

For several long days in early 2018, Princess Eugenie's left hand felt agonizingly bare. While boyfriend Jack Brooksbank had proposed that Jan. 1 near a Nicaraguan lake, he dropped to one knee without the pale pink padparadscha sapphire he'd selected in part because "it changes color from every different angle," just like his multi-faceted gal.

With Brooksbank nervous to set the stone "until Eugenie had signed off on it," as he explained in the couple's joint engagement interview on BBC's The One Show With Matt Baker, he waited until after his proposal to have a U.K. jeweler surround the bauble with diamonds. It wasn't until the evening of Jan. 21—less than 24 hours before they would share their news with the world via Twitter—that Eugenie was finally able to slide on the custom stunner. The verdict, she told Baker, "It feels very strange."

Of course, the unique rock wasn't the only gem on display. That 2018 TV interview (Brooksbank's first!) served as his official public introduction.