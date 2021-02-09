Inside Michael B. Jordan's Sexy New Romance With Lori Harvey

Weitere : Michael B. Jordan & Lori Harvey's Relationship Timeline

As recently as November, Michael B. Jordan was lamenting how hard it can be to find your person.

Asked how a man worthy of the Sexiest Man Alive title, and Super Bowl LV's steamiest commercial, could still be single, he ventured it had to do with his fairly exacting standards. A sense of humor is a must, he told People, and a person who's understanding of how all-consuming his career can be "because [an actor's] life is not conducive to a relationship—it's really not." Plus, "somebody that's nurturing," he continued. "I've got a list. That's probably why my ass is still single."

And even if he were to find someone who ticked off every box, he wasn't entirely certain he'd be sure this was it.

"Having people who are married around me, a running theme is 'You know when you know,'" he noted. "And it's one of the most frustrating things to hear as somebody who's single. I kind of thought I knew four or five times, and that didn't really work out too well for me."