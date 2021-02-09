Epic Origin Stories Revealed: How Marvel Cast All of Your Favorite Superheroes

Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff

After breaking out of her insanely famous older twin sisters' tiny-but-mighty shadows in 2011's indie hit Martha Marcy May Marlene, Joss Whedon knew Elizabeth Olsen was the star he wanted for the Russian superhero, which is based on the Marvel Ultimates version of the character and her twin, though they got their powers (she can go inside people's minds and has telekinetic abilities) after being experimented on by H.Y.D.R.A. in the film.

But she wasn't even sure what role she was meeting for at first, telling EW, "I met with Joss and vaguely knew the characters we were meeting about. No one told me. I just knew it had to do with the next Avengers, and they were introducing two new characters, and that was all I knew."

Before Olsen was cast, the big rumor was that Saoirse Ronan was going to suit up as Scarlet Witch (with Marvel reportedly even using her as the prototype in the development process). "I have heard about it and yes, I would. Yeah, of course I would [be interested]," the Lady Bird star once said. "I love Joss and I love those films, and I love his handle on them and how he portrayed these kinds of superheroes. I think it's very different from what anyone else has done. So yeah, I'd love to be in it."

Scarlet Witch ends up as part of the new generation of Avengers by the end of Age of Ultron, though she suffers two losses: her brother, who heroically dies in battle, and her Russian accent, which is just dropped by Infinity War. So what happened to it?

"We have intentionally tried to strip that accent away for a couple of reasons. One is you'll notice at the beginning of Civil War that Black Widow is training her to be a spy, and two is she's been on the run, and one of the most distinguishing characteristics that she has is her accent," co-director Joe Russo explained on the Happy Sad Podcast. "So if you're gonna try to disguise yourself or hide yourself or not be caught, you're going to try to limit those trigger warnings that would make it easy for someone to identify you, which would be inclusive of her accent."

Works for us!

Fans can prepare to learn a lot more about Scarlet Witch on the small screen as Disney's upcoming streaming service will have a TV series about the character, with Olsen reprising the roe in some capacity.