Heather Rae Young Debuts Tattoo of Fiancé Tarek El Moussa's Name and Flirty Message on Her Butt

Tarek El Moussa is behind fiancée Heather Rae Young all the way.

The 33-year-old Selling Sunset star took to Instagram on Monday, Feb. 8 to reveal that she got a message to Tarek tattooed on her backside.

"Yes sir, Mr. El Moussa," the body art reads.

Heather captioned the shot, "Happy Valentine's Day Mr. El Moussa [heart and diamond-ring emojis] @therealtarekelmoussa I love you handsome! Best Friends Forever." She added a number of hashtags, including #tattoo and #soulmates.

E! News has reached out for more details on the tattoo.

Tarek commented on it with, "Forever and ever and ever," followed by six heart emojis. Heather responded back with four hearts, a heart-eyes emoji and the words, "love you so much."

Reality TV personality Lindsie Chrisley Campbell commented, "This is a vibe [fire emoji]." Heather replied with a heart emoji.

The photo also included a close look at the recently upgraded band on her 8-carat engagement ring that Heather debuted on her Instagram Story last week. She revealed at the time that Tarek purchased it for her after the pair had designed her ideal band together.