The Bachelor Reveals Matt James' Top 10

Matt James is finally narrowing down his potential wives.

After this season of The Bachelor started with 32 women and then randomly added five more, it felt like it was truly taking forever to get to a point where we could actually remember everybody's names and tell all the women apart. After tonight's episode, Matt is down to just 10 contestants and he's now making cuts that are even hurting us.

First, he said goodbye to MJ. That one didn't hurt at all, because she was part of the group of women who were being jerks the past few weeks. But when he didn't give a rose to the delightful Magi, we started to feel sad. When he kindly let Katie know he could not give her a rose after a very silly but delightful one-on-one, we felt really sad. Katie's the MVP of the season so far and you cannot tell us otherwise.

Of course, when we really think about it, it makes total sense.