Kobe Bryant’s Daughter Natalia Signs Modeling Contract

Natalia Bryant is following in her dad's footsteps by stepping into the spotlight.
The daughter of the late Kobe Bryant, Natalia signed with a modeling agency on Monday, Feb. 8. That means that less than three weeks after she turned 18, his eldest daughter is poised to become the next superstar in the family.
IMG Models Worldwide announced the deal on Instagram and quoted her as saying, "I have always been interested in fashion since a very young age. I have a love for the industry and ever since I can remember I wanted to model."
She added, "There is a lot to learn but I feel this is a great opportunity for me to learn and express myself creatively."
Natalia later told her 2.3 million Instagram followers that she is "beyond thrilled and so honored to be a part of the IMG family." The agency also reps Ashley Graham, Gigi Hadid, Millie Bobby Brown and more A-list models.
Her mom, Vanessa Bryant, reposted the reveal to her feed and Instagram Story, where she added GIFs reading, "i am so proud of you" and "i love you." Gigi commented a big ol' "YES" on her post, while Olivia Munn, Jennifer Meyer and more Hollywood insiders showed their love.
Their family friend, La La Anthony, also gushed over the new model. Referring to Natalia as her "niece," she wrote, "I'm so excited and proud of you. Beautiful from the inside out! Just like ur momma."
Natalia's modeling gig comes after a string of other rising stars have signed with IMG in recent weeks. Those that joined with clout of their own include Vice President Kamala Harris' stepdaughter Ella Emhoff and Inauguration poet powerhouse Amanda Gorman.
Last month was also the one year marker since Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna "Gigi" Bryant died in a helicopter crash.
Vanessa honored their passing by sharing a note from one of Gianna's friends in January. "Today I received this sweet letter from one of Gianna's best friends, Aubrey," the 38-year-old mom wrote on social media. "I love you Aubz (as my Gigi would call you). Thank you so much for beautifully sharing some of your memories of my Gigi with me."
She went on, "I miss my baby girl and Kob-Kob so much, too. I will never understand why/how this tragedy could've happened to such beautiful, kind and amazing human beings. It still doesn't seem real."