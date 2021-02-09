The Biggest Bombshells From Priyanka Chopra's New Book, Unfinished

Perfect Timing... Finally

JoBro flirtation aside (plus, the 10-year age difference between them made her a little nervous), she didn't really start to emerge from her consuming sadness until the end of 2017, and it was on New Year's Eve when, spending the evening with friends, she wrote down the five nonnegotiable qualities she was looking for in a partner: Honest, appreciates family, takes his profession seriously, creative and ambitious.

Five months later, she saw Nick again at the 2018 Met Gala, and she... played it cool? "We walked the carpet separately, did our own photos, and hardly saw each other once we

entered the museum," she writes.

But upon her return to L.A. weeks later after another UNICEF trip, this one to Bangladesh, he invited her to Beauty and the Beast at the Hollywood Bowl with him, Kevin and a couple other friends, and told her she could bring a friend. They all met for drinks first at Chateau Marmont, and Nick told her later "that the minute I walked into the bar...he'd said to himself, That's my wife. And that the following morning he'd called his mother and told her he was going to marry me. And that shortly thereafter he'd flown to Australia to meet up with his brothers and

told them, too, that he was going to propose."

Nick also wrote "I Believe" after they had finally spent several consecutive days together—and less than two months later, he popped the question just after midnight on July 19 (waiting until the day after her birthday so as not to steal her thunder) on the Greek isle of Crete.