Galentine's Day Gifts for Your BFF: Best Feminists Forever

As we all know, there's a lot of different ways to love, and we all have a ton of different people that we love.... but the kind of love you have for your besties is a special, one-of-a-kind love!
Do you celebrate Galentine's Day to honor it? If not, you should—and we've found some goodies to help you honor the best gals in your life, and tell them how much they mean to you with gifts that also celebrate feminist icons throughout history. After all, none of us would be where we are today without the efforts of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Susan B. Anthony, Beyoncé and so many more who have blazed a trail for us to walk.
So grab your girls a nifty puzzle that highlights the history of women's voting rights, wine glasses that honor brave women throughout history, a coloring and activity book that connects you to badass women, and a collection of art and essays documenting the history of feminism. We love these feminist Galentine's gifts, and we're sure you and your girls will, too!
Fifty Feminist Mantras: A Yearlong Practice for Cultivating Feminist Consciousness by Amelia Hruby
Explore your inner feminist with this thought-provoking book of feminist mantras! Each mantra is paired with guided reflections and writing prompts, along with journal pages for readers to fill. So get one for yourself and Galentine!
Broken Heart Chocolate Pizza by Neil Edley
Smash the patriarchy and this delicious heart-shaped chocolate confection! Whether you're grieving a broken heart or having an anti-Valentine's Day party, you and your girlfriends can indulge in this 12-ounce milk chocolate "pizza" with crushed pretzels, cookies, potato chips, candied chocolate gems, and a drizzle of white chocolate. Yum!
Femme Feminist Movement Fist PopSocket
Pick up one of these PopSockets for you and your bff so you can match! We love PopSocket phone grips because they allow us to scroll, like and watch TikToks without dropping our phones.
Feminist Agenda Notebook
Plan out your dreams, aspirations and ways to spread equality with this cute notebook!
Untamed by Glennon Doyle
If you haven't read Untamed, this is your sign! Glennon Doyle's best-selling book offers up hope, wisdom, relatable anecdotes and the encouragement to be unapologetically you. This book is an absolute must-read for all women!
Mini Kamala Harris Necklace
Awe Inspired's Goddess collection offers a variety of 14k yellow gold vermeil and sterling silver medallion necklaces that immortalize legendary females from all walks of life. Now you can wear a powerful reminder of the strong women who have blazed the path for so many. Even better, a portion of the proceeds from the sale of the Kamala Harris Goddess Coin will be donated to EMILY's List which helps get more women elected to national, state, and local offices this year.
Sweet Soul Strong Female T-shirt
Proudly rep the names of the trailblazing women that spent their lives fighting for equality! Not only can you make this the official uniform of your Galentine's Day celebration, this top is perfect for everyday wear!
The Base: I Am More Than Enough Bra
Matching bras for you and your bff that empower women? Absolutely! In partnership with Female Collective, Harper Wilde's limited edition bra collection features a cute navy bra that boasts a special pink embroidery stating, "I am more than enough." Even better, 15% of the collection's proceeds to GirlTrek, the largest public health nonprofit for African-American women and girls in the United States!
Keds x The Bee & The Fox Triple Kick Pretty Powerful
There are three fab shoe styles to choose from in this collab between Keds new collab with The Bee & The Fox, but we love this pair the most. Sporting a platform and the statement of PRETTY POWERFUL on either shoe at the heel, it comes from a quote that The Bee & The Fox founder Ashley Hooper loves. Said by Jacqueline Abernathy, "We get so worried about being pretty. Let's be pretty kind. Pretty funny. Pretty smart. Pretty strong. Pretty powerful."
NobleWorks Cute Valentine's Card with Envelope
Make these hilarious cards the official invitation for your Galentine's celebration. And don't forget the wine!
Votes for Women Puzzle
Give girl's night a completely different dimension by supplementing your wine with this 500-piece puzzle. Showcasing the leaders of the suffrage movement that succeeded in securing women's voting rights, this puzzle highlights the movement's champions such as Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Frederick Douglass in all their illustrated glory. It also comes with a poster-sized pamphlet that gives you bonus information on this important part of American history.
The Woman Cards Tech Deck
The feminist in your life will surely appreciate this card deck! Filled with illustrations of fifteen women from around the world, each card highlights a woman who blazed the path for women in predominantly male-dominated fields of science, technology, engineering, and math.
Shattered Glass Ceiling Necklace
Whether you've shattered your own glass ceiling or you know another woman who has, celebrate the achievement with this eye-catching sterling silver necklace. The glass inside the pendant is manually cracked and displayed between two solid panes, symbolizing all the milestone breakthroughs achieved by women past, present, and future. Talk about a statement piece.
Heroic Girls in Books
Looking for some new inspiration? Find it in this poster featuring 100 characters from classic and contemporary young adult books. Gorgeously illustrated in bright and bold colors (with input from children and librarians), you can draw from the experiences of beloved characters like Poni from Lost Girl Found, and Stella from Stella by Starlight. It's a great way to celebrate the young literary world's fictional ladies.
Historic Women Who Dared Wine Glasses
Give wine night with the girls a little more depth with this collection of wine glasses, featuring women throughout history who made a difference in the realms of human rights, medicine, suffrage and science. Each glass features the signatures and writings of feminist icons such as Marie Curie, Susan B. Anthony, Clara Barton and Sojourner Truth. Each glass is $16, or you can get the set of four for $60.
Big Dot of Happiness Be My Galentine Wine Bottle Label Stickers - Set of 4
Now that you have cute wine glasses, gift your favorite bottle of wine to your bff. And don't forget to decorate it with these hilarious wine stickers!
Little Feminist Board Book Set
Covering the worlds of pioneers, artists, leaders and activists, these mini-board books offer colorful illustrated portraits of the women who have made history throughout the world. The book on artists looks at icons such as Maya Angelou, Joesphine Baker, Frida Kahlo and Ella Fitzgerald, leaders covers Cleopatra, Queen Elizabeth I, Indira Gandhi and Hillary Clinton, activists profiles Harriet Tubman, Rosa Parks, Gloria Steinem and Malala Yousafza, and pioneers hails Marie Curie, Sally Ride, Amelia Earhart and Billie Jean King. It's a great gift for someone with little ones, or someone who just needs a small reminder of how awesome women are.
Art of Feminism: Images that Shaped the Fight for Equality, 1857-2017
There is so much to love about this book. Drawing from 350 pieces of artwork, illustrations, photography, performance, graphic design and essays, Art of Feminism looks at the vibrancy of the feminist aesthetic spread across 150 years. The book is broken down into three sections: Suffrage and Beyond 1857-1949; Defining Feminism 1960-1988; and Redefining Feminism 1989-Present. It's a powerful reminder of what women are capable of when they band together for the common good.
Boss Babes: A Coloring and Activity Book for Grown-Ups
They say coloring books are good for stress relief, but maybe they're good for inspiration when you're coloring icons from Dolly Parton to Ruth Bader Ginsburg? But this isn't just a coloring book, it's also an activity book that celebrates female icons with a portrait and accompanying activity. For example, there's a Beyonce crossword, you can decorate Flo-Jo's nails, color in Frida Kahlo's flowers... who wouldn't want to celebrate the power of women with a little color and whimsy?
UrbanStems The Galentine Gift Duo
Celebrate your ever-growing feminist friendship with this pairing of a Xerographica air plant in a cute ceramic pot, along with fresh's Sugar Rosé Tinted Lip Treatment. The plant is stunning, the lip balm is moisturizing and protective with SPF 15, and the two will arrive together in a ribbon-tied gift box. How cute is that?
Empowdered Sugar: A Collection of Sweets, Treats, and Female Feat by Karen Cueno and Grace Cuneo Lineman
Whip up some Cleopatruffles or Joan of Bark for your Valentine's Day dessert! This cookbook will teach you about your favorite historical figures while you whisk!
