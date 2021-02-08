Why Phoebe Dynevor's Hair Change Is a Sign Bridgerton Season 2 Is Coming Sooner Than We Think

We're confident Lady Whistledown would be tickled pink by this news.
Phoebe Dynevor made Bridgerton fans go wild after she was spotted rocking her fiery red hair again, which appeared to be the same hue her character had for season one of the hit Netflix series. After wrapping up the show, the English star went back to her blonde roots, so her new look is major.
On Saturday, Feb. 6, the 25-year-old actress showed off her makeover when she was seen catching a flight back to London from New York City. Along with her new hair color, the Bridgerton star also sported baby bangs—a style her character, Daphne Bridgerton, has on the show.
Naturally, Phoebe's beauty transformation has people thinking Bridgerton's second season is coming sooner than everyone guessed.
Just last month, the streaming service confirmed more episodes were on the horizon. "Prepare for another social season," Netflix tweeted on Jan. 21, "@Bridgerton shall be back for Season 2!"
Executive Producer, Shonda Rhimes, also commented on the news, writing, "The ton are abuzz with the latest gossip, and so it is my honor to impart to you: Bridgerton shall return for a second season. I do hope you have stored a bottle of ratafia for this most delightful occasion."
While not much is known about the direction of season two, Jonathan Bailey, who plays Anthony Bridgerton (Daphne's eldest brother and the head of the household), shared insight with E! News last month.
When discussing his character and what he hopes the series explores, Jonathan told us, "I think with Anthony, you just want him to be all right. You want him to learn how to love himself and hopefully to make some mistakes without those mistakes causing serious hurt to the people that he loves."
"I want to see him on the dance floor. I want to see him smile a little bit more," he continued. "I want to see those mutton chops back. There's so much scope for him."
According to Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington (and cough, cough Lady Whistledown), season two will follow Anthony's story more closely.
"I would love to see how that changes the show," she told E! News in late December. "We've just scratched the surface of Bridgerton. I feel like there's way more bubbling underneath."
Along with being renewed, the series has a lot to celebrate! Earlier this month, the show was nominated for two SAG Awards for Ensemble in a Drama Series and Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series, recognizing Regé-Jean Page's performance as Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings.
At this time, it's unclear when Bridgerton's next season will hit the streaming service. However, you can still catch up and see all the glitz and glamour of the first one on Netflix. And if you've already binged it, here's a guide on which shows will fill that void until another season debuts.