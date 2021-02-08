Nina Dobrev Reunites With Paul Wesley for Couples Ski Trip With Shaun White

Nina Dobrev may have had the best Super Bowl party of all. Instead of watching the big game, The Vampire Diaries alum hit the slopes with her man Shaun White and two extra special guests.
Nina and Shaun double dated with her former co-star Paul Wesley and his wife Ines de Ramon by taking a ski and snowboarding trip in Jackson Hole, Wyo.
There's clearly no love triangle between Elena and Stefan anymore.
The actress shared pics of the four of them in their gear and goggles with the caption, "sometimes you gotta double up" alongside a mask emoji.
Paul called it "My kind of superbowl Sunday" when he shared a gallery of photos and videos of the friends out in the snow. He captured one snap of the quartet on the ski lift, as Nina and Shaun twinned in white puffer jackets.
Ines, who married Tell Me a Story star in 2019, posted a picture of herself with two ponytails inside the Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, admitting it was her version of "Super Bowl Sunday." Her view overlooked the picturesque mountains near Yellowstone National Park.
As for Nina and Shaun, the pair have been going strong for about a year after they sparked dating rumors following their cozy bike ride in Malibu in March.
By December, E! News had exclusively learned the couple was very much in love. "They openly talk about their future together," the insider told us. "They're just super happy, and things are going really well with them."
This year, the Olympian was by her side when she rang in her 32nd birthday by pretending to turn 31 again, naturally. She wrote at the time, "im so excited to be turning 31 (again) today! (because i think we can all agree 2020 didn't count, so I'll be taking a redo) 2021 better get its s--t together quick otherwise I'll still be my [sic] 31st birthday again next year too..."
Of course, there was no one better to show the reunited co-stars the ropes than the professional snowboarder.
In one pic, Paul and Shaun posed side-by-side on their boards as they sized each other up. The actor caught Shaun in action and shared a now-deleted video on his Insta Story, captioning it "Lessons w @shaunwhite."
He later revealed the chilly balcony view from his room at the Four Seasons Jackson Hole to top off a perfect Sunday.
Paul has confessed that he and Nina weren't the best of friends on set, but have since become good pals. "We totally clashed [the] first couple years in terms of just getting on each other's nerves, and then developed this wonderful friendship," he told reporters in 2019. "So it's like this nice, happy ending."
They gave fans a look at their hilarious banter last year, when they joked that Justin Bieber would be their love child.